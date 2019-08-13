Specially-Abled Artist Supports Revocation Of Article 370 By Showcasing His Art

Surat-based specially-abled artist Manoj Bhingare has his own way to celebrate revocation of Article 370. The talented painter canvassed India’s map and used his skills to give message of ‘One Nation, One Constitution and One Flag’. Manoj Bhingare is a renowned mouth and foot painter from our country.
