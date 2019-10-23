Sourav Ganguly Says: BCCI Will Support Virat Kohli In Every Possible Way

While addressing press conference after taking charge as the President of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in Mumbai, Sourav Ganguly said, Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket the cricket body will support him in every possible way. “I will speak to him (Virat Kohli) tomorrow. He is the captain of India. He is the most important man in Indian cricket.
