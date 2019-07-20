Sonbhadra firing case Victim’s family members meet Priyanka Gandhi in UP’s Mirzapur

Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued with her ‘dharna’ at Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur. Meanwhile, family members of the victims of Sonbhadra's firing case came to meet Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka Gandhi said, “Government is stopping families of victims at guest house gate”
