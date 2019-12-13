Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over 'rape in India'remark

BJP lawmakers on December 13, in Lok Sabha, demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India'remark. Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, who defeated the Congress leader in Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said, "This is first time in the history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped.
