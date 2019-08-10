Videos

Updated on

Situation in J&K peaceful: Governor Satya Pal Malik

By Asian News International

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on situation of Jammu and Kashmir amid section 144 said that it’s generally peaceful and there are no incidents of violence. “I think by seeing how Friday’s namaz was offered, it was very peaceful, people may argue, but PM Modi’s speech has had cooling effect in the state,” said Governor Malik while talking to ANI.

