Signatures taken from MLAs for attendance was misused as basis for oath: Nawab Malik

Today Supreme Court is going to pronounce its verdict on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’ plea after Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as a Chief Minister of Maharashtra early morning on November 23. Speaking on this, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Ajit Pawar should realise his mistake and resign, we have support of 165 MLAs. “We have support of 165 MLAs. 53 NCP MLAs are with us.