Shocking: Man Mercilessly Beaten Up In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Following Road Rage Incident

A person was brutally beaten by a group of at least three people following a road rage incident after the car he was travelling in was rammed into by another car in Punjabi Bagh on August 22. In a CCTV video of the incident, the victim is first thrown on the floor and then kicked with force on his head, chest and arms while one of the accused uses a stick-like object to attack.
