Shiv Sena's stand on CAB is 'Bhangra politics': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on December 10 reacted on Shiv Sena supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, while being cautious in Rajya Sabha. He termed Shiv Sena's stand as "Bhangra politics". "They write "secular" in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism," said Owaisi.