Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP is his personal decision

In a major political twist, BJP allied with NCP and formed government in Maharashtra. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM while NCP's Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced that NCP does not support Ajit Pawar's decision. Sharad Pawar took his twitter handle to announce it.
