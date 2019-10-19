Satara: Sharad Pawar Continues Speech Even As It Rains In Maharashtra

Satara (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (fpj): Nationalist Congress Party's chief Sharad Pawar continued his election speech despite heavy rains in Maharashtra's Satara. Sharad Pawar was addressing a public gathering in Satara ahead of Maharashtra assembly election. Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on 21 October. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.
