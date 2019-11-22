Salman Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh come together to celebrate Helen’s 81st birthday

One of the most iconic divas in Bollywood till date, Helen celebrated her 81st birthday yesterday, November 21. The dancing queen’s bash was attended by her family including Arpita Khan with her son Ahil, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Salim Khan, who came at Sohail's residence.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)