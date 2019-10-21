RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote In Nagpur Central Constituency

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Oct 21 (fpj): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. Bunty Baba Shelke of Congress, BJP’s Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare and AIMIM’s Abdul Sharique Patel are candidates from Nagpur Central constituency. Voting for Assembly elections in Maharashtra is underway. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.