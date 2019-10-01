Road Accident - 21 Dead After Bus Overturns In Gujarat's Banaskantha

21 people died and several others got injured in a bus accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The mishap took place after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji. Several people have been injured in the accident. Police has reached the spot and launched rescue operation. All the injured have been sent to the hospital. Further details are awaited.
