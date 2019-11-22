Riteish, Genelia, Nora, Sidharth attend 'Marjaavaan' success bash

Bollywood celebrities attend the success party of 'Marjaavaan'. Actor Siddharth Malhotra looked dapper in the party. Nushrat Bharucha was seen wearing one shoulder black dress. Riteish Deshmukh attended the party with wife Genelia. Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as ever in a blue satin dress. The movie starred Tara Sutaria, Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.