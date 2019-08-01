Resident Doctors Sit On Strike In Delhi’s AIIMS Against NMC Bill

Resident doctors sat on strike in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today in the national capital. They are protesting against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. Resident Doctors Association is observing a one-day strike against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill across the nation today.
