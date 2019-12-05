Ramdas Athawale urges HRD Minister to make exclusive university for SC students

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 04, the Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, said, “I have written to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to demand a university exclusively for schedule caste students.” “He has given me an assurance on the same.
