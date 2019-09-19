Rajnath Singh To Fly In Tejas Aircraft In Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru on September 19. He will fly in twin seat version of the Tejas combat aircraft. The Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, multirole light fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.