Rajnath Singh Commissions Second Kalvari-Class Submarine #INSKhanderi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the second Kalvari-class submarine INS Khanderi on September 28 in Mumbai. Khanderi is built at state-run Mazgaon Dock Limited and underwent rigorous sea trials for over two and a half years. Later, Singh also toured INS Khanderi and was accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.
