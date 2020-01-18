Rajasthan: Pak Hindu migrant becomes Sarpanch amidst CAA protests

Nita Kanwar Sodha a Hindu migrant from Pakistan who got Indian citizenship just 5 months back in September 2019 is now the sarpanch of Natwada village in Tonk district. Nita won the election by 365 votes. Voting and counting for the first phase of Panchayat elections took place in Rajasthan on Friday.
