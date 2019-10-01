Rahul Gandhi Meets Kerala CM To Discuss Flood Relief Efforts In State

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul Gandhi, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cochin House in the national capital to discuss flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the southern state. Gandhi also discussed the issue of night ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, among issues pertaining Kerala.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)