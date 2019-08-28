PV Sindhu thanks her fans for their blessings

Indian star shuttler who became the first India to bag gold in BWF World Championships thanked her fans for their blessing and supports. “A lot of messages and tweets and from fans to common people, they all showered love and I want to thank them all as because of them I am here today,” said Sindhu while talking to ANI. Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara at final to win historic gold.
