Punjab’s Ber Sahib Gurdwara Illuminated On Eve Of Prakash Parv Of Guru Nanak Dev

Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi illuminated ahead of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary on November 11. Devotees gathered at Ber Sahib Gurdwara to offer prayers on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi and used to take daily bath in holy rivulet Kali Bein.