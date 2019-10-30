Pulwama: Terrorists Fire At CRPF Jawan's Deployed Near School J&K

A group of armed terrorists opened fire on CRPF deployment at a school in J and K's Pulwama on Oct 29. They also targeted school building. The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway. Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)