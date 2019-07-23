Videos

Updated on

President Trump Offers To ‘Mediate’ Between India, Pakistan On Kashmir

By Asia News International

President of the United States of America Donald Trump said that he would love to mediate issue ‘disputed Kashmir’ region during bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House today. Pakistan Prime Minister is on his maiden US visit after holding office.

