Prasthanam Trailer Out | Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Deva Katta | Release on 20th September 2019

The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Prasthanam' starring Sanjay Dutt released the trailer of the film on August 29. The two-minute thirty-four-second video starts with a reference to the ancient epic Ramayana, hinting towards the impending fight. Sanjay, who last seen in 'Kalank' is seen in a menacing, powerful avatar as the ace actor is leading a political party.
