Police Detain Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi During Aarey Protests

After the Bombay High Court has dismissed all petitions against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision which allowed felling of more than 2700 trees there, for metro car shed, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was detained by police following protests in Aarey Forest.
