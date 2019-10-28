PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Indian Army Jawans In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. He celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army personnel on October 27. Diwali is celebrated across the nation which marks return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. PM Modi visited J-K for the first time after abrogation of Article 370.
