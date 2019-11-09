PM Modi To Inaugurate Integrated Check Post Of Kartarpur Corridor In Gurdaspur

Preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak. The Prime Minister will also attend a public meeting at Dera Baba Nanak The inauguration of the ICP will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)