PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 144th Birth Anniversary

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.
"Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His contribution to our nation is monumental," he tweeted earlier in the day.
