PM Modi Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Fit India Movement’ at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29. While addressing the event, he said, "On this day, a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick. Today, I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand."