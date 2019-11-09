PM Modi Pays Obeisance At Ber Sahib Gurudwara In Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Nov 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak. The Prime Minister will also attend a public meeting at Dera Baba Nanak.
