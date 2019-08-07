PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Sushma Swaraj At Her Residence In Delhi

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj today at her residence.
