PM Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Gujarat’s Narmada district on September 17. He performed ‘pooja’ and ‘aarti’. PM Modi was being given ‘shawl’ by the priest in the temple. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present on this occasion. PM Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today.