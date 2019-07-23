PM Modi Never Requested Trump To ‘Mediate’ On Kashmir: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President regarding mediation over Kashmir with Pakistan. MEA tweeted, “We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President.
