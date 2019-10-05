People hold protest against felling of trees in ‘Aarey Forest’

Several people gathered at Mumbai’s Aarey Forest to protest against the felling of trees on October 05. Bombay High Court has dismissed all petitions against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision which allowed felling of more than 2700 trees there, for metro car shed. Tree felling started at Aarey after Bombay HC throws out Public Interest Litigations (PILs).
