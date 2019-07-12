Parineeti, Sidharth React On Kangana Ranaut-Journalist Ugly Spat

Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their new song ‘UP Hile Zilla Hile’ from the upcoming movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’ in Mumbai on Thursday. The actors made heads turn at the event by making a grand entry in a decorated auto rickshaw. The duo spoke about the ugly spat that took place between Kangana Ranaut and a journalist at an event.