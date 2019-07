Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra left no stone unturned at the song launch of “UP Hile Zilla Hile” from their upcoming movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’ in Mumbai. The actors made heads turn at the event by making a grand entry in a decorated auto rickshaw. They were also seen dancing on the drum beats.The duo spoke about their movie and also shared their experiences at the event.