Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra Are All Smiles During ‘Jabariya Jodi’ Promotion

Bollywood cuties Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to come together on silver screen with ‘Jabariya Jodi’. The pair is promoting their film in full swing and was spotted in Mumbai during promotion. Stunner Parineeti looked pretty in pride-themed tee with front slit denim skirt while heartthrob Sidharth looked swanky in colourful jacket and denim.