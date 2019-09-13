Pakistan PM Is Abusing Emotions Of People In Pok: Gilgit-Baltistan Activist

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced on twitter that he is going to do rally in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to show solidarity with Kashmiri people. While speaking to ANI, on this issue Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge H Sering said that Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) is abusing emotions of people in Pok.
