Pak Imran Khan's Nuclear Threat Qualifies As Brinksmanship Not Statesmanship, Says India At UNGA

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA in New York replied to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s threat at UN. She said his threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship. “For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel.
