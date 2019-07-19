‘O Saki Saki’ Is A New Kind Of Experience For Me: Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar recently lent her voice for Batla House’s song ‘O Saki Saki’. This is the first time the singer sang such kind of song and she shared her experience with ANI. She said, “I learnt a lot of new things through this song. I tried this song and Tanishq liked it and he said that I am actually sounding good in that song.
