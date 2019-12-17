Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty join CM Mamata’s protest march against CAA, NRC

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee took out protest march in Kolkata against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) on Dec 17. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty also joined the protest rally. TMC supporters in large numbers took part in the protest march.
