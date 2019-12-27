Not right to say all are Hindus: Ramdas Athawale on RSS chief’s remark

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that the Sangh regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that it’s not right thing to say. He said, “Not right to say that all are Hindus. There was a time when everyone was Buddhist in our country. When Hinduism came, we became a Hindu nation. If he means everyone is ours then it's good.”