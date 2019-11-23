NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra

NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM of the state. The oath was administered by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. The move came in at the time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached at the final stage on Friday. Shiv Sena parted its ways from BJP to explore ways to form a government.
