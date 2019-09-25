NCP Worker Protest In Mumbai After ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 25. They protested after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar have been named in the money laundering case. The investigation has been initiated based on FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police following directions from the Bombay High Court.
