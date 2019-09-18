Murder Of Pakistani Hindu Girl Sparks Protest In Karachi

People staged protest on the streets of Karachi against the murder of a Sindhi Hindu girl. The girl, Namrita Chandani was found with a rope tied to her neck in Sindh’s Larkana.Chandani was a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Pakistan. She was found dead in her hostel room.
