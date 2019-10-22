Mumbai Heavy Rains: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 21: Post monsoon rainfall hit parts of Mumbai during midnight hours. Weather department predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers on the day of Assembly elections (October 21). Few streets were waterlogged following showers. ‘Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle’ is expected to follow, according to India Meteorological Department.
