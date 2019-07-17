Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 14

The death toll in the collapse of four-storey Kesarbai building in Mumbai’s Dongri area rose to 14, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday. So far, nine people have been injured in the incident. The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.
