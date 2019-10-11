MP Nushrat Jahan participated in sindoor khela with husband Nikhil at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nushrat Jahan participated in 'sindoor khela' in Kolkata on Oct 11. She was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal. 'Sindoor Khela' is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with vermillion
