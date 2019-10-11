Modi-Xi Summit LIVE Updates: Modi Welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping To arrives in Chennai Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He wished the summit will further strengthen ties between India and China. Modi arrived by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others.
